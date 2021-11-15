Soludo’s victory: Political opponents should cast aside party sentiment -Emecheta

Chief Jude Emecheta, a Chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra, has advised political opponents of governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to embrace the outcome of the Nov. 6, governorship election.

Emecheta, who is also the National Chairman of Anambra for Soludo Governorship Ambition, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Awka.

He urged those aggrieved over the election result to join the mass movement towards elevating the state to its pride of place.

“For me the future of the state should be placed above every other aspirations and consideration.

“The outcome of the Anambra governorship election has been described as a source of pride for the people and Nigerians across the world.

“The victory of APGA and emergence of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as the governor-elect has shown the state as the light of the nation and pacesetter in socio- political affairs of the country,” he said.

Emecheta said that Anambra people had demonstrated the spirit of a strong collective will and determined to make a change in their political narrative.

He said that the victory of the election was for everyone and described the process of the election as transparent, credible and devoid of violence.

According to him, the 18 contestants were all qualified to stand for the election, but only the best candidate was to be picked, which was done by Anambra voters.

Emecheta expressed optimism that the governor-elect would distinguish himself in governance as he has the requisite experience, global exposure and connections to achieve the desired result.

He appealed to the governo- elect to guard himself well enough to face the high expectations of the people and take the transformation of the state to the next level.

Chairman of the Old Aguata Traditional Rulers Forum, Igwe Peter Ezeamama of Enugwu-umuonyia has also urged those calling for the cancellation of the election to stop.

Ezeamama urged all aggrieved persons to accept the results of the election for the peace and development of the state.

“The governor emerged from Anambra South zone as has been zoned by the state. Since he is our son and brother let us all come together to support the declared winner.

“The victory should be seen as God’s decision and embraced,” he pleaded.

Meanwhile,, Dr Godwin Maduka, the Accord party candidate for the governorship election, in a separate interview called for the cancellation of the election.

Maduka said that the electoral process was marred with numerous electoral irregularities which led to many voters been disenfranchised during the poll.

He said that the election was characterised by voter apathy, threat and electoral inducement.

Maduka said that there were polling units with 800 registered voters and 743 registered voters did not cast their vote because electoral officers did not come in good time, so they left for safety reasons.

He said that there are videos and pictures of malpractice that happened in the process of the charade called election in Anambra.

“For equity and fairness the electoral body should cancel the election and allow eligible voters to elect their choice governor than this electoral imposition,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...