Soludo’s emergence shames FG’s critics, false prophets – Pastor Okoroafor

Pastor Jeff Okoroafor, Head Minister, Jesus Fellowship, Civic Center Lekki, says outcome of Anambra governorship election has vindicated the Federal Government and put critics of alleged rigging plans to shame.

He also said the outcome had exposed those who gave false prophesies on who would emerge as governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) emerged as governor – elect of Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra.

Okoroafor in a statement in Lagos on Thursday, said that in the build up to the Nov. 16 governorship election in Anambra, there were strong allegations that the Federal Government planned to rig the election in favour of the APC.

” But the outcome has shown that those peddling those rumours were enemies of Nigeria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s neutrality is highly commendable because we have witnessed elections many years ago, where the president in power then, used INEC to ensure massive riggings nationwide in favour of his party.

” We all have a future to build and it cannot be built on falsehood. We must learn to refrain from information that will lead to disunity, chaos and hatred,” he said.

Okoroafor, however, appealed to religious leaders to avoid predictions during elections as that was not part of their calling.

He said there was nothing wrong in praying for any candidate that sought for prayers but the result of an election should be left to God and the umpire to decide.

“God has spoken in the Anambra election. The people has chosen. Those who gave false prophesies should apologise to Nigerians,” he said.

He urged the governor elect to administer the state when sworn in, with the fear of God.

“Soludo should carry everyone along including the opposition. His vision should be to build upon the achievements of Gov. Willie Obiano and create his own legacies as well,” he added.

He said that aside welfare of the people, what was most important in Anambra now was security which the governor-elect must prioritise. (NAN)

