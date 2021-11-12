Soludo will provide visionary leadership in Anambra — Mbadinuju

A former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju, has said that Prof. Chukwuma Soludo will provide visionary leadership when he is inaugurated as Anambra governor in 2022.

Soludo, the APGA candidate, was declared the winner of the Nov. 6, governorship polls in Anambra by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I strongly believe that Prof. Soludo possesses the required vision that can move Anambra State to the next level,’’ Mbadinuju said in a congratulatory message in Enugu on Friday.

Mbadinuju urged the state Governor-elect, Prof. Soludo, to be magnanimous in victory and embrace everyone and also appealed to the other candidates in the election to accept the result.

Mbadinuju, who governed the state under PDP, praised the peaceful conduct of the Nov. 6, election in spite of the threats that trailed it.

The former governor praised the nation’s electoral umpire for a job well done, and President Muhammadu Buhari, for maintaining neutrality before and during the election.

He commended voters in the state for their peaceful conduct during the exercise.

“I want to express my profound congratulations to the Governor-elect and urge his opponents during the campaign to accept the result of the election,’’ Mbadinuju said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...