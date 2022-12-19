Soludo urges SWAN collaboration on sports development

By Chimezie Anaso

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo has said the role of sports writers is crucial in executing his administration’s ‘Solution Agenda’ in the sports sector.

Soludo who spoke through Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, his Chief of Staff, said this while delivering a lecture at the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Anambra Chapter 2022 Week and End of the Year ceremony.

The theme of the lecture was “Driving Soludo Solution Agenda Through Sports”.

He said sports was the priority sector in the governor’s contract with Anambra people, and that emphasis was not just on professional athletes but on building the ‘total man’ with physical and mental fitness through sporting activities in every part of the state.

He said Soludo had demonstrated his good plan for sports in his appointment of the chairman of the Sports Commission, in the person of Patrick-Estate Onyedum.

According to him, Onyedum, within the short time of his appointment, has led the state contingent to the National Sports Festival in Delta State where they came back with a total of 39 medals.

“SWAN has a massive role to play in what we are doing in sports and other sectors. Communication is key, we need to communicate these activities through the mainstream and social media, you have the tools to change the narrative.

“There is a lot SWAN can do to help the state achieve its lofty objective in the sports sector, so on behalf of the governor, I am inviting SWAN to be part of the solution team as stated in your theme, let us work together.

“We need to sensitise our people on the need to engage in sports. We need to bring back the standard of Anambra in sports, we have the talents, I am sure with your experience as sports writers we will achieve that,” he said.

Ezeajughi said the Soludo administration is simultaneously pursuing its five policy pillars of Security, Law and Order; Economic Transformation; Social Agenda; Human Capital Development/Transformation of Government Works and Environment.

He said Anambra is now a huge construction site with over 251 kilometers of road being constructed across the state while war on insecurity is yielding good result.

According to him, “we need security for people to freely engage in sports in the communities, schools and stadiums.”

In his remark, Anthony Oji, chairman of SWAN in Anambra, said the body is ready to help the government succeed through reportage and constructive critiquing.

Oji applauded Soludo on his choice of Onyedum as Sports Commission chairman, and begged for adequate and timely provision of funds for programmes.

He also urged the governor to support SWAN with necessary logistics, including vehicle and office, to enable members to cover the state effectively. (NAN)