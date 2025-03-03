Soludo urges Muslims to intensify prayers for Nigeria’s prosperity 

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, calls on Muslim to intensify prayers for peace and prosperity in the country during the Ramadan.

In a goodwill message made available to newsmen on Monday in Awka, Soludo described Ramadan as a period of profound spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and heightened devotion.

He said it was an opportunity for Muslims to strengthen their connection with the Almighty Allah, foster unity, and extend compassion to those in need.

According to him, I felicitate with esteemed Muslim brothers and sisters in Anambra state and across Nigeria as they commence the holy month of Ramadan.

“This sacred month reinforces the timeless values of charity, empathy, and peaceful coexistence, which are fundamental to building a harmonious and progressive society.

“Anambra state deeply values the contributions of the Muslim community to the socio-economic dynamism of the state.

“And I wish all Muslims a blessed and rewarding Ramadan, and may the Almighty Allah grant you the strength and grace to successfully complete the fast,” he said. (NAN)