Soludo tasks youth on development

By Chimezie Anaso

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has called on youths in the state to be catalysts of good governance and development.

Soludo made the call after the election and inauguration of the new leadership of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU)-Youth Wing, in Awka, on Friday.

ASATU-Youth Wing is a community-based youth organisation made up of youth leaders in the town union leaderships in the 179 communities in Anambra.

The governor, represented by Mr Patrick Aghamba, the Commissioner for Youth Development, said his administration had a robust programme for the Anambra youth.

He said that youth-based organisations remained pivotal to the success of the agenda.

Soludo urged them to make themselves relevant in their various communities by ensuring that the good messages of his administration’ s ‘solution agenda’ reached the grassroots, promising to give them the necessary support.

The governor called for synergy among the ASATU -Youth and other youth-based organisations including National Youth Council of Nigeria, Youth Wing of Faith-based organisations, Boys Scouts and other recognised bodies.

“You should synergise and complement each other and avoid any form of supremacy battle or conflict,” he said.

The governor commended ASATU-Youth Wing for their peaceful and orderly election, wishing the new executive a successful tenure.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Ken Okoli, the new president of ASATU, said the group would continue to work with the traditional rulers, Presidents General of Town Unions and government to ensure peace and positive growth in the communities.

Okoli, who is the convener of “I believe In Anambra” project, said they would also play their role of citizenship by making sure the government was responsible and responsive to the yearnings of the people.

He thanked Soludo for the high premium he placed on ASATU-Youth by finding their members worthy of appointment as Commissioner, Local Government Chairmen and aides in his administration.

“We must help the government to succeed, we shall not fail, because if the government fails, we have failed.

“We shall push the message and actions of good governance in the 179 communities of Anambra,” he said.(NAN)