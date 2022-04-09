Soludo set to transform Anambra, inaugurates commissioners

By Joy Mbachi

Anambra Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has sworn in 20 Commissioners selected across the 21 local government areas of the state, to help him achieve all his electoral promises to the electorates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Saturday in Awka that the list of commissioners was sent to the state house of assembly for confirmation on Thursday, April 7, and they were all confirmed before inauguration on Saturday.

NAN reports that those who made the list of commissioners are Mr. Ifeatu Onejeme, a former commissioner during the administration of former Gov. Willie Obiano. Onejeme was appointed Commissioner for Finance.

Prof Offonze Amucheazi was made Commissioner for Lands, Mr. Ifeanyi Okoma, an Engineer, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Miss Chiamaka Nnake (Budget and Economic Planning), Dr. Afam Obidike (Health), Mr. Patrick Agha Mba (Youth Development), Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo,a journalist with the state station (Women and Social Welfare), Dr. Obinna Ngonadi (Commerce and Industry) and Julius Chukwuemeka, also an engineer, (Power and Water Resources).

Others are Prof. Chuma-Ude (Education), Paul Nwosu (Information), Dr. Forster Ihejiofor (Agriculture), Mrs. Patricia Igwebuike (Transport), Engr Chinedu Odumegwu (Environment), Mr. Chikodi Anara (Homeland Affairs), Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje (Attorney General and Justice), Mr. Collins Nwabunwanne (Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs), Mr. Donatus Onyenji, a retired journalist from the Anambra Broadcasting Service (Culture, Entertainment and Tourism), Barr Anthony Ifeanya (Petroleum and Mineral Resources) and Mr. Paulinus Onyeka, a former state lawmaker, (Housing).

NAN reports that some of the commissioners who were in the immediate past administration include the new Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, who was the special adviser to the former governor, Chief Willie Obiano, Barrister Ifeanya, who was the state secretary of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Ifeyinwa Obinabo, who was the local government chairman for Orumba North. (NAN)

