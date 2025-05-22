Soludo seeks grassroot acceptance of Measles-Rubella vaccine 

Wife of the Anambra Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has unveiled grassroots advocacy in preparation for the introduction of Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine, to prevent congenital defects

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Soludo, the founder of Healthy Living Initiative, unveiled the advocacy during a stakeholders engagement in Awka on Thursday.

She said there was the need for stakeholders to look out for the health, growth and welfare of children in the state.

“As a mother, woman and a public health advocate, I see this engagement as a critical step in our effort to protect our children — the future of our dear state, from preventable diseases.

“Measles and Rubella are highly contagious viral infections that have led to unnecessary suffering, complications and even deaths among our children.

“With the introduction of this combined vaccine, we now have a powerful tool to change that narrative — to reduce childhood mortality, prevent long-term disabilities and secure the health of future generations,” she said.

Soludo said the Measles-Rubella advocacy focused on building trust and raising awareness about the importance of immunisation.

“As the wife of the governor, I pledge my full support to this noble initiative.

“I call on parents, guardians, caregivers, community and religious leaders, as well as other stakeholders to join hands with us.

“Let us mobilise our communities. Let us protect our children. Let us say yes to vaccines and no to preventable diseases,” She said.

Also speaking, Dr Bonos Mohammed, State Coordinator, World Health Organisation, said that the MR vaccine, which would be introduce before the end of the year, was to ensure child survival.

Mohammed commended the Governor’s Wife for her dedication and tireless efforts in promoting the health of children and women.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, said that rubella infection during pregnancy continued to pose a serious but preventable threat to the health of newborns across Nigeria.

Obidike said that the engagement was to step up advocacy efforts in preparation for the introduction of the Measles-Rubella vaccine, to prevent congenital Rubella syndrome.

“The advocacy is to ensure widespread acceptance in all our communities in the state,” he said. (NAN)