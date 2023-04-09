Soludo preaches virtues of love and peace at Easter

By Chimezie Anaso

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has called on Nigerians to show love and affection to one another just as Jesus Christ sacrificed His life for people.

Soludo said this in his 2023 Easter message signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary on Saturday.

He said Easter celebration called for self introspection and a renewed commitment towards a better society where love, tolerance, forgiveness, peace and unity would reign.

Soludo said Easter was an important event in the Christian world as it was through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ that he redeemed mankind and strengthened their faith in everlasting life.

“I urge the people to celebrate with modesty and to remember the less privileged amongst them.

“We are called to imbibe the virtues of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience as demonstrated by Jesus Christ in offering himself for crucifixion.

“People are called upon to share love and joy this period and beyond,” he said.

Soludo solicited the support of Anambra people towards actualising the vision of building a liveable and prosperous homeland for all.

“On behalf of my family, and the government of Anambra State, I wish all a happy Easter,” he said. (NAN)