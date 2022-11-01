Soludo, Ozigbo mourn Amechi, First Republic aviation minister

By Francis Onyeukwu

Anambra’s Gov. Chukwuma Soludo has expressed sadness over the death of elder statesman and First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi.

Amechi, the last standing member of the Zikist Movement of the pre-independence era died on Tuesday in an illness at the age of 93.

Also, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 2021 election in the state expressed shock over Amechi’s death.

The duo issued separate statements in Awka on Tuesday after the death of the Chief Amechi made public by Ezeana Tagbo Amechi, his son.

Gov. Soludo described Amechi as an outstanding patriot and nationalist who served the nation diligently.

“The late elder statesman lived an impactful and exemplary life worthy of commendation

“He was a renowned nationalist, an active and staunch voice in the Zikist movement as well as an accomplished elder statesman,’’ Soludo wrote.

The governor stated that the death of Amechi was not just a loss to his community, Ukpor, Anambra, but also a monumental loss to NdIgbo and the Nigerian nation.

Soludo commiserated with the Amechi family on behalf of the government and people of Anambra.

On his part, Mr Ozigbo stated that he joined millions of Nigerians in mourning the death of Chief Amaechi.

Ozigbo stated that the passage of Amechi was “end to an important era in Nigeria’s history’’.

“Chief Amechi was the last surviving cabinet member of the First Republic.

“I acknowledged the support and fatherly blessings I received from Chief Amechi during my campaigns, and I pray that the soul of the departed rest in the bosom of the Lord.

“My governorship bid in 2021 benefited from Chief Amechi’s wisdom and fatherly blessings.

“He courageously endorsed my candidacy in his country home in Ukpor, Nnewi South, on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. It was a day I would never forget,’’ Ozigbo wrote. (NAN)

