Soludo mourns Obiozor, Ohaneze Ndigbo’s leader

By Chimezie Anaso

Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra, has expressed sadness over the death of Prof. George Obiozor, the President-General of Ohanézè Ndígbo.

Soludo, who expressed his condolences in a statement signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary, said Obiozor was a great diplomat and a solid intellectual in the diplomatic circles.

He described the passing on as a big loss to the people of Imo State, Igbo race, the Nigerian nation and the world at large.

Soludo noted that as a professor and diplomat who was the Nigerian Ambassador to the United States at a time, Obiozor truly impacted the world around him as a leader and would therefore be solely missed.

“On behalf of my family, the government and good people of Anambra State, I commiserate with the Obiozor’s family and the government of Imo State over the irreparable loss,” he stated.

The death of Obiozor was announced by Imo State Government on Dec. 28. He died at the age of 80 years.(NAN)