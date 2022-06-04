Soludo mourns former Biafra Army Chief, Madiebo

By Chimezie Anaso

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has expressed sadness over the death of Gen. Alexander Madiebo, who died on June 3 at the age of 90.

Madiebo was one of the earliest officers of the Nigerian Army and former Chief of Staff of the defunct Biafra Army.

He fought on the Biafran side during the 1967-1970 Nigeria civil war.

Soludo reacted to the death in a statement issued on Saturday in Awka and signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Chief Press Secretary.

He said he received the news of the veteran’s death with a deep sense of loss.

He said his death came at a time his wise counsel was needed in moving Anambra forward and thanked God that Madiebo lived a worthy life and died at a very advanced age.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Anambra, I express my sincere condolences on the passing of a great patriot, courageous soldier and officer gentleman, General Alexander Madiebo.

“Though we would have loved him to still be with us, we take joy that he lived a life of service and accomplishment.

“His contributions to nation building and development of his immediate environment remain strong reference points in patriotism and nationalism”, Soludo said.

According to him, Madiebo put his life on the line in protecting his people when it mattered most.

“It is gratifying that while in the battle fields, he kept notes that enabled him to write one of the greatest books about the Nigerian civil war “The Nigerian Revolution and the Biafran Civil War”.

“We will surely miss his wise counsel and exemplary life of service to his fatherland,” he stated”, Soludo said.

Soludo prayed God to grant Madiebo’s soul eternal rest and grant members of his immediate family and relations the fortitude to bear the pains of his exit. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

