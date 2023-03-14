Soludo mourns Anglican Archbishop Anikwenwa

By Chimezie Anaso

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has expressed sadness at the death of Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa, a former Dean of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

Anikwenwa’s death was announced on Monday by Bishop Anthony Poggo, the Secretary-General of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

According to Poggo, Anikwenwa died on Monday (March 13) at the age of 83.

In a message signed by his media aide, Mr Christian Aburime, on Tuesday, Soludo commiserated with the family of the late dean and the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

He also sympathised with the Most Rev. Alexander Chibuzo Ibezim, Archbishop of the Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese.

The governor said that Anikwenwa devoted his life to the service of God and humanity.

He said that the death was a loss to Anambra people.

“He lived an exemplary life.

“Anikwenwa was a man held in high esteem for his meritorious service in the vineyard of God and the rich legacies he left behind in Anambra State as a foremost prelate.

“I pray that God will grant him rest and comfort the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) as well as the people he left behind,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anikwenwa was Archbishop of Province II and Bishop Emeritus of the Anglican Diocese of Awka.

He was ordained Deacon in 1964 and Priest in December 1966.

He served in Onitsha, Anambra State, and Freetown. He was appointed the first Bishop of Awka in 1987.

Anikwenwa was made Archbishop of the Niger in 2000.

He was also Dean of the Church of Nigeria.

Anikwenwa retired as Bishop of Awka, Archbishop of the Niger and Dean of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion ) on Nov. 22, 2010. (NAN)