Soludo lauds market leader for increase in IGR

Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra has commended the President General of Anambra State Amalgamated Traders’ Association (ASMATA), Mr Humphrey Anuna, for increasing the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of markets in the state.

Soludo made the commendation during the celebration of Anuna’s one-year anniversary in office on Tuesday at his Oraeri community, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that it was since the appointment of Anuna as president general by the governor that the traders’ IGR was increased from N400 million annually to N4.5 billion.

Soludo, represented by his Special Adviser on Trade and Commerce, Mr Everesy Ubah, also commended the market leader on restoration of peace in markets across the state.

He said that apart from enabling environment put in place for traders, the governor also touched on so many lives through human capital development, employment of teachers and medical personnel.

Others are introduction of one-man two-skill acquisition initiate, sack of touts, among others.

He stressed that the governor had constructed more than 400 kilometres of road within a short period and has improved on the transport.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr Jude Nwankwo, expressed satisfaction with the PG’s appointment by Soludo which assisted immensely to the increase in IGR of traders in the market.

Nwankwo said that 80 per cent of residents of Anambra were traders, saying Anuna has served in various capacities as market leader which helped him to know sources of market revenue generation.

In his response, Anuna commended those who joined him during his one year in office, adding that without their contributions the celebration would not have been a success.

“If not for you traders, your contributions and hard work, we would not have gone this far in restoring peace and increment on revenue base from N400 million before we came in to N4.5 billion now.

“We even hope to get to N5 billion in the next payment,’’ he added. (NAN)

By Monday Ajogun

