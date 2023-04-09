Soludo lauds Emenike’s 16-yr-old sponsorship of Anambra FA Cup

By Chimezie Anaso

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has lauded the Managing Director of NEROS Pharmaceutical Ltd., Polly Emenike, for his sponsorship of the Anambra FA Cup for 16 years running.

Soludo made the commendation at Sunday’s grand finale of the 2023 NEROS Anambra FA Cup at the NEROS Stadium, Nanka in Orumba North Local Government Area.

The governor, represented by the Chairman of Anambra State Sports Development Commission, Patrick-Estate Onyedum, said he was proud of Emenike’s contributions to the development of football and sports in general, including the construction of a private stadium in the state.

He applauded the quality of matches played at the final encounter and called on more wealthy sports enthusiasts to invest in the competition and other ones to improve competitiveness and create more opportunities for the youths.

He said that the formation of a state-owned football club was part of his manifesto and that background work was going on towards floating it.

In the male final, Ozalla FA of Onitsha lifted the cup after defeating Edel FC of Nnewi by 1-0.

A goal by Innocent Victor in the 42nd minute made the difference, while both teams lost their penalty calls in the second half of the game.

In an earlier game, Awka Angels FA beat Maureen Madu Kiddies FA by 1-0 to lift the female Cup of the competition.

In a remark, Emenike commended the teams for their sterling performance and discipline during the competition

He gave assurance that he would continue to bankroll the competition in the state.(NAN).