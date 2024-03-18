Soludo has done well on roads, now we need electricity – Bishop Ezeokafor

Most Rev. Dr Paulinus Ezeokafor, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Awka, has commended Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for his achievements so far.

Ezeokafor made the commendation during the interdenominational church service to mark Soludo’s two years in office, in Awka on Sunday.

He said it was impressive that Soludo had so far awarded contracts for over 400 km of roads and completed over 200 km.

He commended the governor for his commitment to serve the people and promise to deliver good governance.

“You applied for it, you have no option but to deliver.

“Any careful observer will agree with me that Soludo has tried, he has done well in the construction of high quality roads,” he said.

Ezeokafor, however, noted that power supply in the state had failed and become a challenge to development.

He said there was no way Anambra would become the envisioned Dubai-Taiwan if power was not guaranteed.

“We are the Light of the Nation without light; those in charge should act fast and I call on Gov. Soludo to think of our Geometric so that we can be like Abia which has become a reference point.

“I want to thank Gov. Alex Otti for what he is doing. I want to thank that woman that defied rain and storm to announce the correct result. Indeed, when the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice,” he said.

Ezeokafor commended Soludo for his urban renewal programme and Mr Ossy Onuko, Managing Director of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority, for carrying out the programme effectively.

He condemned street trading and called for alternative locations for displaced traders so that they could continue their commercial activities to address the ‘hunger in the land’.

The Bishop raised concerns about the widening gap between parents and their children, saying that the government must address the school system.

Ezeokafor backed Soludo on the implementation and enforcement of Anambra burial law, saying it was in the best interest of the masses, especially the poor.

“I understand that children now leave home by 6:am and return by 6:30pm, some primary schools now have boarding arrangements; parents no longer want their children to be close to them.

“Our children do not have the opportunity to learn home fundamentals, I call on the government to look into our school system so that we do not have a generation of intelligent but criminally smart children,” he said.(NAN)

By Chimezie Anaso