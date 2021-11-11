Soludo: Enugu APC hails Buhari for sustaining pledge on credible poll

The Enugu chapter of the Progressives Congress (APC), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for sustaining his pledge to bequeath credible, transparent, free and fair elections to Nigerians.



The state APC Chairman, Mr Adolphus Udeh gave the commendation in a congratulatory message to Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on his victory in last Saturday’s gubernatorial election.



Ude expressed joy that one election after the other, whether APC won or lost, Mr. President had given unfettered freedom to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible, transparent, free and fair elections.



He said, “We commend the President because we sincerely believe that he is in the right course via the unfettered independence he accords INEC and the budget support.



“Some cynics had speculated that with 34,000 policemen, the Army and Civil Defence deployed to Anambra, the proverbial federal might will be used to rig APC to victory. Mr. President remained focus. For this we commend His Excellency.”



Udeh therefore joined President Muhammadu Buhari, the other governorship candidates and a host of eminent Nigerians to congratulate Professor Charles C. Soludo for his victory in the Nov. 6, 2021, Anambra gubernatorial election.



The Enugu APC helmsman urged Soludo to do all he could to implement the laudable programmes that he enunciated in the course of his campaign.



He maintained that the good people of Anambra had high expectations which they demonstrated by defying all manner of security threats to come out and vote.



He commended Ndi- Anambra for their fortitude and uncommon solidarity for our hard earned democracy.(NAN )

