Soludo congratulates Tinubu, says Nigeria needs healing

By Chimezie Anaso

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has congratulated Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-elect on his victory at the Feb. 25 presidential election.

Soludo said this on Tuesday in his post election statement in his capacity as Anambra governor and National Leader of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He also congratulated other candidates in the race for what he described as their courageous and impressive outing.

“Let me also congratulate the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his election.

“Nigeria is the winner, and I am confident that a better future lies ahead of us, congratulations to all Nigerians.

“We pledge to collaborate and partner with you and the Federal Government for the development of Anambra State and Nigeria.

“This is the only country that we call ours and we must make it work,” Soludo said.

The governor said Nigeria needed healing and restructuring, as challenges of insecurity and the economy remain humongous.

He said though efforts in the area of security were yielding significant results; he believed that sustainable peace and security would be enhanced through wider non-kinetic engagements with all critical stakeholders.

According to Soludo, one critical issue of national importance that needs urgent attention is the issue of systemic insecurity in the South-East.

“In this regard, may I repeat my previous calls and hereby request our President-elect to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu immediately after swearing-in (that is, if he is not released before then).

“We need him around the table as an important stakeholder in discussions about healing and sustainable peace in the South-East.

“Elections and partisan politics are over, and we should all now focus 100 percent of our time on delivering good governance to our people,” he said.

Soludo congratulated all newly elected and re-elected governors, and urged them to work together under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum in pursuit of the national common good.

The governor extended gratitude to Nigerians who voted for candidates of the APGA across the country adding that the party had made modest gains by winning seats in the Senate, House of Representatives and state assemblies.

He said that as true believers in the potentials of Nigeria, APGA would continue to network and collaborate with all like-minded Nigerians and groups to advance the greatness of the country.

Soludo said the party had demonstrated that Anambra was truly APGA-land while assuring that it would would contest some results.

“So far, winners have been declared, and those who are dissatisfied with the results have their rights to pursue their grievances through the due process of the law.

“My own political party, APGA, might challenge several of the results in pursuit of justice, we will take all necessary legal steps to recover the seats we believe we won, especially in Anambra State.

“To me, the true heroes of the last elections are the citizens of Nigeria, especially the youths, whose voices will continue to be critical as we collectively strive to build a new Nigeria,” he said.

Soludo extended hands of fellowship to the elected members of the state and national assemblies from other political parties in Anambra urging them to work together with him for the greatness of the state. (NAN)