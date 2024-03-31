Soludo congratulates Christians on Easter, tasks them on nation building 

Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra State, has congratulated Christians as they celebrate Easter and urged them to concern themselves more on nation building.

He affirmed that Easter is a time of reflection and transformation, reminding celebrants of the profound lessons of love, selflessness, sacrifice, resilience, compassion and renewal embodied by Jesus Christ.

In his Easter message, Soludo said that the season symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, hope over despair, and love over fear.

“As we commemorate this sacred occasion, let us draw inspiration from the teachings of Christ to foster unity, compassion and goodwill in our communities and Nigeria.

“In addition, I urge all Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the noble task of nation building for a better Nigeria.

“Together, let us strive to create a Nigeria where justice, equality, and prosperity flourish for all.

“Let us embrace the values of honesty, integrity, and solidarity as we work towards a brighter future for our beloved country,” he said.

The governor urged Nigerians to harness the spirit of Easter to uplift the vulnerable, to empower the marginalised, and to build bridges of understanding and reconciliation.

He said together, “Nigerians would overcome present challenges, transcend any obstacles, and realise the boundless potentials of our great nation.”

Soludo further reassured of his stronger commitment to leading Anambra State on a path of renewal, progress and transformation, serving with empathy, selflessness, sacrifice and accountability.

He wished all a blessed and joyful Easter, and prayed that the spirit of easter would fill the hearts of men with hope, love, and your lives with peace and abundance. (NAN)

By Joy Mbachi