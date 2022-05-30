Soludo congratulates Bishop Okpalaeke on elevation to Cardinal

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has congratulated Most Revd Peter-Ebele Okpalaeke, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia, on his appointment as Cardinal by His Holiness, Pope Francis.

Soludo, who conveyed his message of congratulations in a statement signed by Christian Aburime, his Chief Press Secretary, said the elevation of Okpalaeke to the rank of Cardinal was most befitting.

He said it was a good reward for the Bishop, who, over the years, had shown exemplary conduct in the service of God through great personal sacrifices and outstanding contributions to ecumenical services in the Church.

Okpalaeke was the second Bishop from Anambra to be appointed Cardinal after the late Cardinal Francis Arinze.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okpalaeke was among the 21 Bishops elevated to the rank of Cardinal on May 29.

The promotions were in preparation for Pope Francis’ eighth consistory for the creation of new cardinals scheduled to hold on Aug. 27 this year.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Anambra, I pray God to grant Bishop Okpalaeke more strength, sound health and wisdom to excel in his new assignment in the vineyard of God,” he stated. (NAN)

