Soludo appoints team on urban regeneration, tasks members on productivity

By Joy Mbachi

Prof. Charles Soludo, Anambra Governor, has appointed new members for the state’s Urban Regeneration Council.

Soludo tasked them to see themselves as government servants and engage in activities that would promote the image of the state.The News Agency of (NAN) reports that the information was contained in a statement sent to NAN in Awka on Wednesday.The statement stated that the appointments took immediate effect and was signed by MrChristian Aburime, Press Secretary to the Governor.

The council has Mr Mike Okonkwo as Chairman while Mr Ven. Amaechi Okwuosa is Vice Chairman.Others include Dr Innocent Okpanum, Marcel Ifejiofor, Lucky Ebuechukwu Ginigeme, Mr Anayo Ezenwa, and Mr Godwin Anyaegbunam all as members.The Legal Adviser to the Governor, Mr Tochukwu Nweke, and Mr Ikemefuna Chinwuba are also members. The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi is the Secretary of the Council.(NAN)

