Soludo appoints SSG, 2 others

By Francis Onyeukwu

Less than six hours after his inauguration as the sixth Governor of Anambra, Prof. Charles Soludo has announced the appointment of three persons into his administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement containing the new appointments was released to newsmen by Mr Joe Anatune, on Thursday in Awka.

The statement announced the appointment of Prof. Osita Chukwulobelu as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Dr Chukwudi Okoli as the Accountant General, while Mr Chinedu Nwoye was appointed as Deputy Chief Of Staff/State Chief of Protocol.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

