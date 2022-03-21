Soludo appoints Chief of Staff, Security Adviser

By Francis Onyekwu

Awka, March 21, 2022(NAN) Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra on Monday, appointed Mr Ernest Ezeajughi as his new Chief of Staff and AVM Ben Chiobi (Rtd.) as his Special Adviser on Security.

The governor also appointed Mr Richard Nwora Madiebo, as the Chairman, Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS).Soludo announced the appointments in a statement issued in Awka.The appointments bring to six political appointees the Governor has made since March 17 he took over.

Ezeajughi, a former Mayor of London Borough of Brent hails from Awgbu in Orumba Local Government Area.

Soludo had on Thursday few hours after his inauguration announced his first appointments with Prof Solo Chukwulobelu as the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Chukwudi Okoli as the state Accountant General and Mr Chinedu Nwoye as the Deputy Chief of Staff. (NAN)

