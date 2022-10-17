Soludo appoints Chidoka, others into Anambra Education Advisory Council

By Chimezie Anaso

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has appointment Chief Osita Chidoka, a former minister of aviation and 19 others as members of the state Education Advisory Committee.

This is contained in a statement signed by Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime.

The 20-member committee, which will be chaired by the governor himself, also has Prof. A. U. Nnonyelu of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, as a member.

Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, Commissioner for Education, will serve as committee secretary.

Other members of the committee are Mr Patrick Okigbo III, Prof Sammy Ogbogu, Dr Angela Obodozie, Prof.

Theresa Opara, Mr Paul Enidom, Prof. Walter Nwafia, Dr Ngozi Agbasimalo, Mrs Obianuju Kenechukwu, Prof. Chinelo Nzelibe, Prof Obiajulu Obikeze, Prof. Virgy Onyene, Chairperson of the State Universal Education Board and Chairperson of the state post-primary school service commission, Vice Chancellor of Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Provost, College of Education, Nsugbe, and Rector, Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu.

Aburime said the appointments are with immediate effect. (NAN)

