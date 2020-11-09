Solicitors Network hails Lagos Directorate over released 253 alleged post #EndSARS looters

A human rights group, Duty Solicitors Network, on Monday commended the office of the Lagos Ministry of Justice for the release of 253 alleged post #EndSars looters. The Convener of the Solicitors’ Network, Mr Bayo Akinlade, a former Chairman of the Ikorodu branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, described the release as a welcome development, adding that it speaks volumes of the Justice system. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Attorney-General (A-G) Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), had ordered the release of 253 persons arrested by police over their alleged roles in the unrest following the #EndSARS protests.

The A-G had said in a statement issued on Sunday that his office had determined that there was a non-disclosure of a prima-facie case against the 253 persons arrested by the police. Reacting, Akinlade also in a statement in Lagos commended the office of the (Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) as well as the office of the A-G for their good work. “I commend the hard work and the commitment of the office of the Director of Public Prosecution, Lagos, for vetting very quickly; the several arrests made by the Nigeria Police regarding post #EndSARS looters. “The news stating that the A-G Lagos State Directs the Release of 253 Suspects over `Non Disclosure of Prima Facie Case’ is most certainly great news for those released, their family members and friends,’’ he said.

He noted that though they might have suffered a great deal and could not be compensated, measures could now be put in place to avoid such embarrassing situations in the future. “I commend also our Judiciary for ensuring that justice was done and insisting that a prima facie case should be established and proper investigations is carried out within the shortest possible time. “I want to further appeal to the police to step up and be professional about their duties; the powers given to them are sacred and should not be abused.

“It is my desire to see a more effective policing structure and policy that will rebuild the confidence of the citizens in the police. “In achieving this, we must work together and be focused in doing what is right; corruption in all forms must stop and our courts must be rid of all corrupt elements that sends the wrong signals to the public,’’ he said. Akinlade said that every Nigerian owes a duty to each other to make sure that our nation works for the benefit of all. (NAN)