Soleimani: Iran’s President Rohani says U.S. ‘ll suffer long time consequences

Iran’s president Rouhani warns America has made a ‘grave mistake’ by killing Soleimani in an airstrike and warns they ‘will suffer the consequences for years to come’ as he visits the general’s family and promises to ‘avenge his blood’

The President of Iran has warned the U.S. that it made a ‘grave mistake’ by killing Qasem Soleimani, a high ranking general, in an unannounced airstrike and will face consequences following the controversial attack.

Rouhani made the remarks during a recent visit to General Soleimani’s house where he expressed his condolences to the killed military leader’s family that prominently shaped Iran’s foreign policy in the Middle East.

‘The Americans did not realize what a grave mistake they have made. They will suffer the consequences of such criminal measure not only today, but also throughout the years to come,’ Rouhani said.

Soleimani, 62, was killed in the early hours of Friday outside Baghdad’s International Airport by three missiles from an MQ-9 Reaper Drone launched by the U.S. military under the Trump administration.

This crime committed by the US will go down in history as one of their unforgettable crimes against the Iranian nation,’ Rouhani further added, emphasizing that the United States has become a ‘pariah’ among Iranian and Iraqi communities.

IFP News reports that Rouhani said Soleimani’s continuous efforts to bring security to the region, including Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Afghanistan, made the revered military leader an accomplished and talented politician and strategist.

Soleimani further added that Soleimani, who reportedly devoted his life to uplifting oppressed nations and enforcing regional security, was killed by the ‘biggest terrorist in history.’

Finally, Rouhani announced that Iran has the right to seek revenge for the assassination of Soleimani, noting that retaliation will come when the ‘dirty hands of the US’ are removed from the region indefinitely.

The latest conflict between the U.S. and Iran reportedly began with a rocket attack a week ago that killed an American contractor working at an Iraqi military base in the country’s northern region.

That came before an American attack on five Popular Mobilization militia bases in Iraq and Syria, killing more than 24 people and inciting a nearly two-day siege of the United States Embassy in Baghdad.

On the night of the attack, Soleimani’s plane landed from Syria at the Baghdad International Airport at 12.30am local time.

He was soon picked up by two an Iraq-based PMF militia vehicle, also containing Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and left the airport via an nearby access road.

With reports by Mailonline