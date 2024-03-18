Soldiers killing: Dialogue important mechanism in conflict resolution – NGO

The United Global Resolve for Peace (UGRFP), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has underscored the urgent need for peaceful conflict resolution mechanisms following the killing of soldiers in Delta State.



The Chairman of the group, Mr Shalom Olaseni, said in a statement on Monday in Abuja

Olaseni said the devastating loss of military personnel could have been averted with effective dialogue between the warring communities.



It would be recalled that 16 soldiers including a commanding officer and two majors were killed in the coastal village of Okuama, in Ughelli South Local Government Area, in land dispute with Okoloba community.



Olaseni described the killing as senseless and wondered why citizens should kill those responsible for their safety.



“The UGRFP emphasises the invaluable importance of peaceful resolution in preventing further bloodshed and fostering sustainable peace and development.



“We wish to reiterate our unwavering commitment to promoting peace and conflict resolution as essential catalysts for growth and development.

“We urge all stakeholders to prioritise dialogue, reconciliation, and cooperation in resolving disputes and building a harmonious society,” Olaseni said.



He, therefore, called for immediate intelligence-based action to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.



“We urge the relevant authorities to spare no effort in ensuring that those responsible for this heinous act face the full wrath of the law.



“In light of this tragedy, we appeal for calm and communal support for the military as they conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.



“It is imperative that we come together as a community to support our security forces in their efforts to maintain peace and security in our nation,” he added. (NAN)