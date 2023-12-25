Soldiers’ December Salary Delay: Matawalle intervenes, ensures payment, says Official

In the spirit of the Christmas season celebration, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has intervened in the December salary delay to gallant soldiers who are out there protecting Nigerians.

The Minister’s intervention came at the heat of non-payment of December salary to Nigerian Soldiers at this festive season, according to a statement signed by Henshaw Ogubike, Director of Information & PR in the Ministry.



Recognizing the critical nature of this matter, Dr Matawalle engaged in collaborative efforts with the Accountant General of the Federation and the AGF partnered effectively with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to expedite the resolution of the salary payment delay. “Contrary to some reports , we can confirm that payments have commenced”, the statement said.

Dr. Bello who personally made all necessary contacts with the authorities in charge of payment of salary said that the Military officers can now celebrate with their loved ones as their salaries have started dropping to their accounts.

While thanking the concerned authorities for the prompt payment of December salary after his intervention, he commended the Military for their dedication and commitment to their duties despite the initial challenge in the payment of their December salary saying : “I hope the payment will boost your morale to carry on your constitutional duty of protecting the nation.”

The Minister further said that he would continually use his good offices to promote the well being of the Nigerian Military.

“As the Minister of State for Defence, I am aware of the sacrifices made daily by our brave men and women of the Armed Forces in ensuring the safety and security of our nation. Your dedication, resilience and commitment to duty serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration to us all,” he said.

He charged all Nigerians irrespective of their religion to pray for the Military officers who are out there protecting us and the territorial integrity of our nation.

“Happy Christmas celebration and a prosperous new year to our gallant soldiers,” he wished them.

