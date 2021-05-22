Military authorities have cordoned the site of the plane crash which led to the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and nine other senior military officers on Friday.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who was at the site in Kaduna was not allowed access to the area.

Other journalists and curious residents of the area were also not allowed access to the area on Saturday afternoon.NAN reports that all the passengers aboard the military plane were killed in the crash.Attahiru left behind his wife and three female children.(NAN).

