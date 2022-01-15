Solar plant: Bagudu approves N44.4m to compensate land owners

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved the release of N44.4 million for payment of compensation to owners of lands acquired for the construction of solar power plant in the state.



This is contained in a statement by Mahmud Muhammad – Warra, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.



Muhammad-Warra said the approval included N33.2 million for the payment of compensation of 170 hectres land acquired for the construction of solar plant.



“The solar plant will be located at Sandare village in Kalgo Local Government Area.



“The governor also approved N11.2 million for the payment of compensation of land acquired for the installation of 2X150MVA, 330/132 KVT, 2X60MVA, 132X333KV substation at Kalgo, along Kalgo – Jega Foad,” he said. (NAN).

