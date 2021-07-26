Solana, defeated PDP candidate in Agege LG chairmanship election, congratulates winner

Mr Sola Osolana, candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the electoral contest for the Agege Local Government chairmanship seat, has congratulated the winner and incumbent, APC’s Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi.

Osolana made this known in a statement on Monday in which he appreciated his supporters for their doggedness during the Saturday election.

“I congratulate the winners and wish them success in the spirit of good sportsmanship, though we noticed and documented all the nefarious activities that characterised the exercise.

“The political crusade of building greater and new Agege has not ended. It has just begun. We shall continue to be focused on our agenda for Agege,” he said.

He appreciated his supporters and party members who came out to vote.

“I humbly appreciate you for your support before and during the last election,” he stated.

The PDP candidate urged all Agege residents, voters and supporters to be calm over the result, claiming, however that it did not reflect the true position of the poll conducted across the seven wards.

“As a peace-loving individual and politician, I appeal to all my supporters to remain calm, peaceful and maintain law and order.

“I sincerely salute the courage of the voters, party agents and supporters in spite of the partisanship of some security operatives,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Egunjobi, APC’s candidate, was re-elected to the seat with 6,226 votes, flooring Osolana of the PDP, who got 4,114 votes. (NAN)

