SokotoFaceMasksCampaign to sensitize citizens on use of face masks

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

Youths and Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, operating under the auspices of #SokotoFaceMasksCampaign, have mapped out strategies to sensitize citizens of Sokoto state on the use of face masks, as its contribution to the fight against the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

This is contained in a communique issued by the Convener, Dr Auwal Musa at the end of an online meeting held in Sokoto on Monday.

Dr Musa, who is also the Executive Director, Productive Youths Development Initiative, said the move became necessary in view of the threat posed by the dreaded global disease, which he noted had infected 10 so far in the state.

According to the communique, the objectives of the campaign will include:

“To mobilise youths and civil Society organisations with the view of massive awareness creation on the use of facemasks in Sokoto State via the use of social media, radio and TV stations

To encourage the production of face masks and its distribution to communities in the State.

To strategically engaged various groups with the view of ensuring the implementation of hand washing, social distancing and other preventive measures.

To give accurate information, allay anxiety and clear all misinformations and misconceptions

“To support all measures taken so far by Sokoto State government under the leadership of his excellency , Rt Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.”

The campaign also suggested ways through which to achieve success for each of the objectives:

“To mobilise youths and civil Society organisations with the view of massive awareness creation on the use of facemasks in Sokoto via the use of social media, radio and TV stations- Radio- Television- Social media flyers- Social media influencers to post and to tag and be tagged- To use sickle cell ambassadors and other existing structures- Members should write about #SokotoFaceMasks every day and make it WhatsApp status update- Use of hand bills and posters

“To encourage the production of face masks and its distribution to communities in the state.- to have support from government/ ministry of health- support from donor agencies- request donations from masses- members to contribute individually from their pockets- to request donations from pharmaceutical companies- communities should improvise using handkerchiefs and rubber bands- mobilise tailors to produce facemasks using locally sourced materials- to produce advert/promotions e.g. 2 minutes

“To strategically engaged various groups with the view of ensuring the implementation of hand washing, social distancing and other preventive measures.- to meet leaders of various associations e.g. NURTW, Commercial motorcyclists, market leaders, mechanics, Keke NAPEP, Barbers, Hair Dressers, Handset Associations, etc.- to send out our organization account numbers

“To give accurate information, allay anxiety and clear all misinformations and misconceptions- Use strategies in 1, 2 and 3 above- some have misinformation: not real; not all confirmed cases are in severe clinical conditions; coronavirus not a death sentence; conspiracy theories to kill Muslims.”

As strategy, #SokotoFaceMasksCampaign said it will “mobilise and engage 23,000 volunteers within Sokoto State; 1,000 volunteers from each LGA; train them on how to achieve above objectives using online media; ensure each ward in the state has representatives; assist in contact tracing and report cases of returnees and suspected cases,” the communique read.