sokoto,Assembly,adopts,motion,urging,restore,electrical,facilities,Gwadabawa

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Thursday adopted a motion on the need to rehabilitate and restore electrical facilities in Gwadabawa local government area of the state.

This development followed a motion sponsored by Alhaji Abdullahi Garba (APC-Gwadabawa South) and seconded by Alhaji Buhari Haliru (PDP-Sokoto North I)

Garba said the motion was imperative considering that many of the villages in his constituency were cut off from electricity supply for many years.

“This is due to windstorm that led to the damage of the infrastructures as well as the consequences of vandalism of cables and other electrical installations.

“Therefore, it is deemed imperative to request the urgent intervention of the state government to rehabilitate the damage and restore electricity supply in the affected areas,” he said.

He listed the villages to include: Gigane, Sakamaru, Meli, Atakwanyo Gari, Atakwanyo Balla, Tudun Doki, Gidan Kuro and Gidan Idaltu.

Others are: Chanca, Takarawa, Asara, Tungar Kwangi, Runbuje, Zangeru, Rangandawa, Tungar Tudu-biga, Karanbi, Mamman Suka Gari and Tudun Munwaila.

The Speaker Alhaji Aminu Achida, put the motion to vote and it was unanimously accepted by the Assemblymen.

In a related development the Assembly adopted a motion for the rehabilitation of 62km road from Isa to Sabon Birni.

The motion was sponsored by Alhaji Habibu Modachi (PDP-Isa) and Co-Sponsored by Sa’idu Ibrahim (APC- Sabon Birni South) and Aminu Almustapha (PDP- Sabon Birni North).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assembly, thereafter, adjourned its sitting until Dec. 1, for members to attend a workshop in Abuja with a motion moved by the APC leader Alhaji Bello Ambarura.(NAN)