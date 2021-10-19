Sokoto: Wamakko condemns killing of 43 persons in Goronyo market

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC- Sokoto North), has condemned the killing of 43 persons at the Goronyo market in Sokoto State by bandits on Sunday.

Bashar Abubakar, Special Assistant on Media to the senator, said in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday that the lawmaker described the attack as barbaric and inhuman.

Wamakko, a former Governor of Sokoto State, also said that no religion allows the wanton killing of innocent souls.

“The Senator commiserated with the people of Goronyo Local Government, the families of the deceased persons and the entire Sokoto State.

“God will not allow this ugly trend to continue ravaging the Sokoto communities,” Wamakko, added.

He prayed the Almighty Allah to forgive the departed souls and expose those behind the killings of the innocent victims.

Wamakko also urged the people of the state to continue to pray to Almighty Allah to provide a remedy to these ungodly acts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some unknown gunmen invaded Goronyo market on Sunday and started shooting sporadically, killing scores of people in the process.

Several others who were also seriously injured are receiving treatment at various hospitals, and scores of vehicles and structures were also torched by the fleeing bandits.

Meanwhile, a statement by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has confirmed the deaths of 43 persons as a result of the attack.

“Gov. Tambuwal gave this clarification after due diligence on figures of those that died in the attack,” it said.

According to Bello, Tambuwal had earlier on Monday put the figure at about 30 when the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Farouk Yahaya, paid him a courtesy visit.

“The number of people that died in Goronyo. I did say it was above 30. I wasn’t categorical about the figure.

“We just finished a meeting with some stakeholders and I have confirmed that we lost 43 people unfortunately to that inciden,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...