Sokoto Utd deserves mgt board – FA boss

By Olu Ade

Sokoto state FA Chairman, Mohammed Nasiru Saidu, has called on the Sokoto state government to show more concerns in the running of Sokoto United Football Club, by constituting management board that will take the club to greater height.

Mohammed, who was reelected Chairman, Sokoto State Football Association, SOSFA, told our correspondent that, such step will turn around the fortune of the club established in 1995.

“Sokoto United FC has been in existence in the last twenty four years and unarguably, the oldest team in the NNL that is yet to taste actions in the Nigeria Premier League.

“I am highly disturbed about how the club is being run administratively, it position and rating. Ideally, a clubside of such long standing ought to have been privatized, with capable board in place to run it activities.

“Sokoto United FC remains our darling team. We love the club and this, I have demonstrated with a personal donation of kits estimated to worth more than three million naira.

“Governor Tambuwal should show more concerns in the running of Sokoto United FC, by constituting management board that will take the club to greater height.

“The management board should comprises experienced people who have pedigree in running football clubs,” he stated.

The SOSFA boss was reelected unopposed at the Association’s elective congress supervised by Dr Almustapha Aliyu, led electoral committee with goodwill message delivered by NFF representative and chairman of chairmen, Ibrahim Gusau.

Other elected members of SOSFA are Vice Chairman Sanusi Bello, Bello Abubakar, and Abdullahi Bappa, from the central zone.

The duo of Bashar Hassan and Murtala Abubakar, were elected from the western state and Abdullahi Zakari, Bello Abubakar Gada and Ibrahim Ladan, from the eastern zone.

The ebullient chairman, while appreciating the confidence reposed in him for his reelection, assured that SOSFA will continue in line, with it outlined comprehensive programmes to develop football in the state.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

