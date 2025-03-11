Sokoto Urges Vigilance Against Meningitis

The Commissioner for Health in Sokoto State has called on people in the state to remain vigilant about the rising cases of meningitis which has been identified in some local government areas.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Faruk Umar Abubakar Wurno, gave the advice in a statement.

He explained that this has become necessary as most of the samples collected and sent to the laboratory for investigation by the Ministry confirmed to be meningitis.

He also said the ministry has intensified surveillance, case management, and public health intervention to curb the spread of the disease.

He, therefore, urged the people to always take precautionary measures against the deadly disease.

These include seeking immediate medical attention at the nearest Health facility upon experiencing symptoms such as fever, severe headache, neck stiffness or any unusual symptoms.

The Commissioner advised people to ensure good personal and environmental hygiene as well as avoiding over crowded places and ensure proper ventilation in homes and public spaces.

Dr Faruk Abubakar used the medium to call on people to report suspected cases or any unusual illness to the nearest hospital.

According to him, Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has already provided all the necessary medications to health facilities across the state.