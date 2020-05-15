Sokoto traditional title holder, Bello Dogondaji, is dead

A traditional title  holder, the Santurakin Sokoto, Alhaji Bello Dogondaji   is dead. A family member confirmed to Newsdiaryonline that he died Friday morning.

According to the Biographical Legal and Research Foundation blerf,org, Alhaji Dogondaji was born on December 31,1936.He served as an admninistrator and educatonist.

He had his elementary and Secondary education  and later  attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria as well as  University of Birmingham, England.

The seasoned administrator  served in Sokoto State Civil Service Commission  as well as at Federal  Ministry of Education among others.His last public appointment was as member of the Transitional Council, where he served as Secretary of State, Federal Ministry of Education and Human Services, during former President Ibrahim Babangida’s regime.

The late Santurakin   was once the chairman,  Dogondaji Community Bank. His hobbies included reading driving, faming and hunting, says blerf.org.


