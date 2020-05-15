Sokoto traditional title holder, Bello Dogondaji, is dead

Spread the story













A traditional title holder, the Santurakin Sokoto, Alhaji Bello Dogondaji is dead. A family member confirmed to Newsdiaryonline that he died Friday morning.

According to the Biographical Legal and Research Foundation blerf,org, Alhaji Dogondaji was born on December 31,1936.He served as an admninistrator and educatonist.

He had his elementary and Secondary education and later attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria as well as University of Birmingham, England.

The seasoned administrator served in Sokoto State Civil Service Commission as well as at Federal Ministry of Education among others.His last public appointment was as member of the Transitional Council, where he served as Secretary of State, Federal Ministry of Education and Human Services, during former President Ibrahim Babangida’s regime.

The late Santurakin was once the chairman, Dogondaji Community Bank. His hobbies included reading driving, faming and hunting, says blerf.org.

Related