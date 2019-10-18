Sokoto to upgrade veterinary clinic

Efforts are on top gear by the state government to upgrade the Sokoto Veterinary Clinic to Veterinary Specialist Hospital.

Commissioner for Ministry of Animal Heath and Fisheries Department, Professor Abdulkadir Usman Junaidu made the disclosure during the presentation of drugs,vaccines, laboratory equipments and other essential working tools to zonal veterinary offices across the state.

The presentation took place on Friday at Sokoto Veterinary Clinic, Aliyu Jodi road, Sokoto.

The commissioner said the effort was meant to improve the services of the Clinic for the benefit of the people in the state.

He also disclosed that the services of the clinic would be extended the twenty four (24) others.

According to the commissioner items purchased by the state government are worth N48 million and were aimed at improving the health status of animals as well as curtailling transition of their diseases to people.

Earlier in his welcome address, permanent secretary of the Ministry, Alh. Umar Gidadawa described the distribution as timely.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Usmanu Danfodio University University Sokoto (UDUS), Aminu Umar Suru applauded the forsight of the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Highlight of the occasion was unveiling of on ambulance, a vehicle and some some motor cycles meat for veterinary doctors in the state.

The commissioner also commissioned a cold duty room in the clinic, renovated by state chapter of Veterinary Doctors Association, equipped by the state government.

By Ibrahim Umara