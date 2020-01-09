Sokoto to partner Muslim students against moral decadence

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Sokoto state government, has reaffirmed its willingness to partner with Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), towards moral rejuvenation of the youths in the state.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal stated this when he received the leadership of the state chapter of MSSN, visited to present awards won by the body at three consecutive annual Qur’anic recitation competitions.

He said the Society and such other bodies, play significant roles in curbing moral decadence and youths restiveness.

Explaining that Sokoto is known globally as a centre of knowledge and excellence, the Governor urged them to continue with their good deeds and shun all forms of violence and social vices.

He congratulated the Society for the victory and pledged government’s continued support in their routine activities.

Tambuwal commended the MSSN for introducing the entrepreneurship training programme, saying that it would help the larger society.

He announced donation of N2 million to each of the winners of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 competitions.

The governor also donated a brand new 18 seater bus, with cash donation of N1 million to the Sokoto chapter of the organization, as well as another N1 million to all the participants.

Earlier in his address the leader of the MSSN, Abubakar Sadiq Isah, said the state chapter had been the overall winner for three consecutive years, at competitions held in Jigawa, Katsina and Taraba, respectively.

The competition comprised of MSSN quiz, English and Arabic debates, English and Arabic readings, Essay writing, improptu speech, spellings and pronunciation organised by national headquarters of the society for the nineteen northern states and Abuja.

Isa informed the gathering that Sokoto state received the award of the overall winner for the third time during the recently concluded formal closing ceremony of the last year’s National Islamic Vacation Course, held on Wednesday, 25 december, 2019, at the Congregation Hall of Bayero University Kano.

Malam Abubakar applauded the state government for the declaration of state of emergency on education and assured government of its total support in promoting learning and character building in schools, as well as enrolment, memorization of the Qur’an and true understanding of knowledge for the progress and development of the society.

He thanked the governor and Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar for their unflinching support and cooperation to the Society in particular and to the Muslims and the religion of Islam in general.