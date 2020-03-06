Sokoto to establish teachers institute

Governor Aminu Tambuwal, has assured that his administration will establish a teachers institute that would function solely to train and re-train teachers in the state.

The governor said this when he received the report of a committee on the recruitment of 2000 teachers on Friday.

According to him, the institute would train teachers batch by batch.

“Most of the graduates today don’t have teaching background because that aspect of their training has been phased out. I believe that setting up the institute will address the shortcomings in our graduates,” Tambuwal said.

He dispelled rumour that the state government would not pay the National Examination Council (NECO) fees for students who had failed mock examination, conducted by the state Ministry for Basic and Secondary School Education.

According to him, the rumour “is not the final position of the government. By the time we seat next week, we will be able to reach final position on that, after consulting the relevant stakeholders.”

He commended members of the committee for a job well done, “especially in the area of screening and ensuring that you bring out the best of the best of those who applied for the job; and ensuring spread and reflection of the state in the exercise.

“I have taken note of the special situation of certain local governments in the state that requires some intervention in order to boost their drive for educational development. I have also taken note of most of the issues you have raised. I am sure most of it are contained in this report. We shall study them one after the other,” he said.