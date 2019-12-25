Sokoto to establish agency for societal re-orientation – Tambuwal

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Sokoto state government has reiterated its resove to establish agency for societal reorientation.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, stated this when he received a delegation from the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN), led by its national vice Chairman, Sheikh Abdul-Rasheed Hadyatullah at Government House Sokoto.

According to him, the establishment of the agency became necessary with a view to reorientating people towards addressing social vices in the society.

The governor also explained that his administration had made tremendous efforts in that direction, which have achieved fruitful results.

He admonished people of the state to always exhibit sense of maturity and understanding in respecting the rule of law and due process in all of their activities for the development of the country.

Tambuwal lamented the way court orders were not obeyed, stating it does not augur well for the society and democracy.

He urged those in the position of authority to always respect the rule of law and due process in governance.

Earlier, Sheikh Hadyatullah congratulated Tambuwal on his victories at the polls and prayed that may Allah to continue to grant the governor wisdom and courage in discharging his duties

He urged political and religious leaders in the country to come together with a view to exploring effective ways of addressing the various social and security challenges confronting the country.

Also in his comment, the assistant national secretary of the council, Malam Jamilu Kaura, condoled the government and people of the state, over the death of persons as a result of bandit attacks and others and prayed Allah to forgive them their mistakes.