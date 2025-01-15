Sokoto to disburse ₦697 million to 159 people affected by road projects

The Sokoto State Ministry of Lands, Housing, Survey, and Town Planning has commenced the payment of compensation to individuals affected by the road network rehabilitation project in the state. Over ₦697 million will be paid to 159 beneficiaries whose properties are impacted.

According to a statement signed by Muktar Dodo Iya, PRO of the Ministry, the roads undergoing rehabilitation include: Kantin Sani to Gidan Bolun Magaji Junction; Back of GGC to Musa Lukuwa Mosque Road ; Musa Lukuwa Mosque to Bypass Road ;Tafarki Road;Aci Ma Rai Mosque Road and Kantin Sani to Unguwar Rogo Road

This initiative was approved by the Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto FCNA, as part of his campaign promises to improve infrastructure and the living standards of the people. The Honorable Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Survey, and Town Planning, Barr. Nasiru Aliyu Dan Tsoho, is overseeing the project.

The occasion marking the commencement of compensation payments for the road network rehabilitation in Sokoto State was witnessed by several key dignitaries, including: Engr. Ahmad Moyi Tambuwal, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Lands, Housing, Survey, and Town Planning; Director General of SOGIS (Sokoto Geographic Information System) Engr Shehu Aliyu ; Surveyor General. Surveyer Abdulrahman Bello;Directors of the Ministry; Village Heads and other distinguished stakeholders

Their presence underscored the significance of the project, which is set to enhance the state’s infrastructure and fulfill Governor Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s developmental promises.