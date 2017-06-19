Sokoto State Government has established an agency for poultry development to enable citizens of the state tap from the potential available in the sector.

This is contained in a statement issued in Sokoto Monday by Malam Imam Imam, the media aide to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

“The new agency will work closely with all stakeholders, notably the Department of Livestock Development of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, to introduce policy guidelines that will lead to the development of the sector for the benefit of the citizens.

“It will also equip citizens with needed technical expertise that will assist them in efforts to maximally benefit from the sector.

“Our target is to be the leading state in poultry production in the country, and to serve neighboring countries in the near future,” the statement added.

While expressing the hope that about two million people will be engaged in the sector in the next few years, the government said it hopes to increase production of poultry meat and eggs, and to provide employment opportunities to citizens through the intervention.

“It is also a practical means of tackling poverty especially among rural dwellers,” the statement added.

The government has announced the appointment of Alhaji Balarabe Ladan as the Director-General of the newly-established Poultry Development Agency.