Sokoto: Tambuwal swears in new Head of Service

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Thursday swore-in Alhaji Sani Garba-Shuni as the new Head of Service (HOS) in the state.

The new head of service prior to his appointment was the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Works and Transport.

Malam Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to the governor, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Sokoto.

Bello said the swearing-in of new Head of Service was as a result of the retirement of his predecessor, Dr Buhari Bello-Kware.

Speaking during the swearing-in, Tambuwal congratulated the outgoing HOS for completing his service successfully, and thanked him for his enormous contribution to the state while in service

.

He said Bello-Kware added a lot value and innovations to the state civil service, adding that his tenure brought lots of achievements in state.

Tambuwal explained that during his time, he made civil servants computer literate and inculcated discipline into the service.

According to the governor, the retired HOS also shared his intelligence and skills for the benefit of the state.

The governor said that the retired HOS was never found wanting in the discharge of his duty.

On the new Head of Service, the governor said he has track records of excellence and hard work.

Tambuwal enjoined him to exhibit commitment, experience and skills in managing the affairs of his new job. (NAN)

