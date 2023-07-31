Sokoto students laud Gov. Aliyu over payment of scholarship grants

Scholarship

By Muhammad Nasir

The Sokoto State Students Association of Usmanu Danfodiyo University (SOSSA-UDUS), has lauded Gov. Ahmed Aliyu over the recent payment of scholarship grants to 7,477 indigenes of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aliyu directed the state Scholarship Board to pay the students grants of over N500 million on assumption of office.

Addressing newsmen in Sokoto on Sunday, Mr Abdullahi Aliyu, the group’s Chairman, described the governor as a resourceful personality and a passionate leader to the course of studentship.

“It is crystal clear that the world has witnessed Ahmed Aliyu’s commitment of making the life of Sokoto state students so colorful and comfortable.

“The governor has restored hope to the entire Sokoto students across different higher institutions of learning.

“From the foregoing, you may need to know that indigenous students from UDUS have enjoyed the full payments of students registration fees from the governor.

“This gesture has made the entire good people of Sokoto State happy than ever before, especially parents, irrespective of their affiliations,” he said.

The student leader appreciated the governor’s step towards making the entire Sokoto State students happier and comfortable. (NAN)

