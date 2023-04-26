Sokoto State’s governor-elect inaugurates 108-member transition committee

By Muhammad Nasir

Sokoto State’s governor-elect, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, has inaugurated a 108-member transition committee to ensure smooth takeover on May 28.

The committee has Amb. Abubakar Sani as chairman and the deputy governor-elect, Alhaji Idris Danchadi as the deputy chairman.

Alhaji Chiso Dattijo and Amb. Sahabi Gada, are first and second vice-chairmen, respectively.

Prominent among the members are Lawali Margai, Amb. Abubakar Wurno, Bature Shinkafi, Isa Sadiq-Achida, Prof Musa Maitafsir, Nagwari Tambuwal, Hajiya Kulu Haruna, Hadiza Shagari and Rabi Tudun-Wada.

Addressing the ceremony on Tuesday in Sokoto, Alhaji Aliyu said: the inauguration was a significant step to ensure seamless takeover of power.

“The task before the committee is a heavy one. Leveraging on the broad composition of members with diverse experience and pedigree, I am confident they will discharge their responsibilities effectively,’’ the governor-elect said.

He charged the committee to look into his nine-point agenda and produce an implementation roadmap.

The nine-point agenda are security, promotion of religious affairs, education, healthcare delivery, water supply, economy, agriculture, women and youth empowerment and local government autonomy.

“The committee is expected to prepare a roadmap for implementing the manifesto of the incoming government based on collated campaign promises.

“This agenda will have to be implemented on the short, medium and long terms,’’ he stressed.

Aliyu urged all members of the committee to put in their best to deliver on the task ahead.

In his acceptance speech, Sani thanked the governor-elect for the confidence reposed in the committee members.

He described the opportunity as a great gesture and assured of collaborative efforts by committee members to discharge the function.

Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the March 18 election with 453,661 votes to defeat his closest contender Malam Sa’idu Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 404,632 votes. (NAN)