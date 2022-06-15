Sokoto State is 1st on NEWMAP projects execution – Official

Sokoto State has emerged best performing state in the execution of Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), among benefiting states in the country.

NEWMAP Project Coordinator in the state, Mr Ibrahim Umar, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday, in Sokoto.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that NEWMAP is a World Bank assisted environmental conservation and agricultural support project.

It is being funded on a tripartite basis by the bank, federal and the participating state governments.

It is aimed at tackling environmental degradation challenges, and enhancing the well being of citizens.

Umar said the award was conferred on the state in Abuja, in recognition of the massive intervention that the project undertook at Mabera area, in Sokoto metropolis.

He explained that the project had yielded positive impacts on the residents as the routine flood challenges experienced previously in the area, had now become history.

“Business activities, as well as social lives of the people of Mabera, had been significantly improved, thereby improving their livelihoods.

“The project’s success may not be unconnected with the commitment of the current administration of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, for supporting the project which led to the successes recorded.

“The project has also outlined various activities that it intends to intervene in the state, including the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Lugu Dam and its associated Wurno Irrigation Schemes.

“Others are; Erosion control in Yarbulutu, Sanyinna, Sakkwai, Rafin Duma, and flood control works at Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, among others,” Umar said.

The Coordinator further said: “At present, the World Bank has approved about six sites of Engineering Designs that were completed for intervention, and the rehabilitation of Lugu Dam and Wurno Irrigation Schemes inclusive.”

He said about 3,000 farmers were expected to go back to production and ensure food security, not only in Sokoto State, but, Nigeria in general.

Umar said: “Very soon, contract for the award of the work would be advertised in some national dailies.”

He therefore advised the people of Mabera, Nakasari, Gagi and Kurfi areas, to safeguard the projects against vandalism.

He commended Tambuwal for the huge investments made through the supervision of the Ministry of Environment, and urged that the tempo be sustained.

NAN reports that the N 2.8 billion Mabera Water Storm, an 18.5 kilometers erosion control project, was part of NEWMAP’s programmes inaugurated on Jan. 5, 2021.

The project was designed to control erosion, flooding and other environmental challenges which are bedeviling the areas.

All critical stakeholders including environmental managers, community groups, as well as traditional institutions among others, were carried along in the execution of the project. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

