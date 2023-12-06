Sokoto State Govt., UNFPA challenge GBV actors on proactive actions to end VAWG

Sokoto state government in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and USAID funded organizations have engaged Gender Based Violence (GBV) actors on prevention of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

Hajiya A’isha Dantsoho, the Permanent Secretary in the Sokoto State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MWCA), said



this during a townhall meeting organised by the ministry to commemorate this year’s 16 Days of Activism to End Gender Based Violence Against Women and Girls

in Sokoto.Dantsoho said that the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative Project made impacts in the struggle against GBV in Sokoto State and achievements should

be sustained.

She explained that Response Teams played vital roles in reducing violence against women and girls in rural and urban areas in their efforts to prevent and report cases from the communities.

She said the established One-Stop GBV referral treatment centre named Nana Khadija centre handling treatment and other services for SGBV survivors located in Sokoto metropolis needed to be maintained too.

Dantsoho added that efforts ensured the enactment of the Child Protection and Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) laws, which became good instruments in the struggle to stamp out GBV.

Dr Bello Maimaje, the Lead Anchor of the meeting and State Team of USAID-Moment Country and Global Leadership (MCGL) Project, said members of community groups, civil society organisations and religious bodies were targeted on the discussions.

Maimaje said the efforts were to fine-tune modalities to sustain achievements recorded so far, as well as commitments in the fight against GBV.

He added that challenges and success stories were exchanged among participants, who also established links to strengthen GBV activities and relationships with relevant agencies.

He said MCGL conducted series of activities to support the fight, noting that no fewer than 380 healthcare workers were trained as firstline contacts of GBV cases.

The UNFPA Programme Officer, Ms Gloria Enuaze, reiterated the Fund’s commitment toward supporting GBV and other harmful practices and improving social norms.

Enuaze said the 16 Days of Activism is an annual international campaign that runs from Nov. 25, which is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women until Dec. 10, which is Human Rights Day.

According to her, the global initiative is aimed at the elimination of Gender-Based Violence by raising awareness about the devastating impact of violence on women and children, and the social fabric of the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that presentations were made by different GBV actors and stakeholders, while interactive sessions, as well as question and answer session featured at the event.By Habibu Harisu(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

