Sokoto State Govt. to domesticate social protection policy – Official

Alhaji Usman Arzika-Bodinga, the Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Ministry for Budget and Economic Planning, has reiterated the state government’s commitment toward implementing social protection policy.

He said this at a three-day stakeholders planning meeting for drafting of Social Protection Policy in Sokoto State, organised by the state government in partnership with UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi.

Arzika-Bodinga added that the Sokoto State Government had approved N25 million to support the domestication of the policy in its 2021 budget to cater for vulnerable persons.

Dr Fa’izat Badmus-Busari, the UNICEF Social Protection Specialist on UN Joint Sustainable Development Goals and Programme Manager, said social protection would help in resolving numerous challenges confronting humanity.

Badmus-Busari said the meeting was aimed at equipping participants and to strengthen their capacity on social policy to design a legal framework of social protection.

She said the draft would help the implementing partners to present updates on joint programme activities such as cash transfer schemes, design modalities, monitoring and evaluation, among others.

She commended the state government for demonstrating seriousness and for serving as model on the issue of Social Protection Policy.

Alhaji Kabiru Dauda, the House Committee Chairman on Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation, Sokoto State House of Assembly, said the welfare of the people and social inclusiveness were crucial for attaining global peace.

Dauda added that members were committed to supporting quick passage of social protection policy as constitutional responsibility and

contribute their quota toward the development of the state.

Earlier, the District Head of Kilgori, Dr Jabi Kilgori, who represented the Sultanate Council, described the need for social protection as “very critical, especially at this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Kilgori emphasised the need for good policy that would guide the programme.

He called for more consultations with traditional rulers in the development of the policy.

He said that the Sultanate was ready to support and ensure effective implementation of the policy to achieve the set goals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants were drawn from relevant ministries and agencies in the state, state Assembly members, civil society organisations and journalists. (NAN)

