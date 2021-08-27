Sokoto State Govt receives N2.5bn from BUA for medical college – Aide

August 27, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Sokoto has received N2.5 billion as donation from the Abdulsamad Rabiu (ASR) Initiative Foundation the construction of a Science College in the state University.The foundation is the pet project of the Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu (ASR).The Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal on Media and Publicity, Muhammad made this known in Sokoto.

The donation, Bello  said, was presented by former Minister of Health, Dr Aliyu Hong, on behalf of BUA Group chairman.He said some of the money would also be used the construction of an administrative block the Sultan AbdulRahman of Health Technology, Gwadabawa.

He added that the money would fund the construction of another administrative block, a library and clinic in the College of Nursing Science, Tambuwal.The aide said that Gov Aminu Tambuwal has directed the state Ministry for  Budget  to begin preparations a supplementary budget which would reflect ASR’s contribution and how it would be spent.He said Tambuwal gave the directive transparency as well as follow due process in compliance with global best practices.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,