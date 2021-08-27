Sokoto State Govt receives N2.5bn from BUA for medical college – Aide

The Sokoto Government has received N2.5 billion as donation from the Abdulsamad Rabiu (ASR) Initiative Foundation for the construction of a Medical Science College in the state University.The foundation is the pet project of the Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu (ASR).The Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello made this known in Sokoto.

The donation, Bello said, was presented by former Minister of Health, Dr Aliyu Hong, on behalf of BUA Group chairman.He said some of the money would also be used for the construction of an administrative block at the Sultan AbdulRahman School of Health Technology, Gwadabawa.

He added that the money would fund the construction of another administrative block, a library and clinic in the College of Nursing Science, Tambuwal.The aide said that Gov Aminu Tambuwal has directed the state Ministry for Budget to begin preparations for a supplementary budget which would reflect ASR’s contribution and how it would be spent.He said Tambuwal gave the directive to ensure transparency as well as follow due process in compliance with global best practices.(NAN)

